Israeli Officials Fear of Renewed Military Escalation With Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew Walla website reported on Monday that the Israeli security services fear the outbreak of a new escalation and demonstrations on the border with the Gaza Strip in the absence of progress in the ongoing negotiations to reach a solution between Hamas and Israel occupation mediated by Egypt.

The military correspondent for the site, Amir Buhbot, said, “The head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, will visit the region in the coming weeks, during which he will meet the senior officials in the security services and with officials in the Israeli government to discuss files to find solutions with the Palestinian resistance headed by Hamas.”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Buhbot quoted an Israeli security source as saying that there are security and political efforts to reach understandings about transferring the Qatari grant to tens of thousands of employees, expressing his hope to end this file in the coming days to reduce the state of tension and avoid escalation against Gaza, especially at this sensitive stage for “Israel”.

In the same context, he revealed the efforts made by the “Israeli” security services to form a monitoring system for the movements of Gazan workers working in Israel, with the possibility of increasing their number after activating this system.

As for the possibility of reaching a prisoner exchange deal, he indicated that the Israeli position didn’t change, and there is no intention to cross the terms set by Israeli officials. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)