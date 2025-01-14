Israeli Occupation Prevents Abu Safiya’s Lawyer Visit

Gaza, MINA – The son of the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, said that the Israeli occupation prevented the lawyer’s visit to my father until the 22nd of this month, and extended his detention until February 13.

“Elias” stated in a media statement on Monday, that the news we received about my father’s fate came from unofficial and inaccurate sources, Palinfo reported.

He stressed that the family did not receive any news about his father other than what was reported by the released prisoners, “who were held with my father, as they reported that my son was subjected to severe torture, and that his health condition was difficult, and that he was suffering from the effects of the injuries he had recently suffered.”

The son of the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital stressed that the family is in a state of deep anxiety and sadness over the fate of Dr. “Abu Safiya”, noting that they still do not know the reason for his arrest, and so far no charges have been filed against him.

He stressed that his father was arrested for 10 days in Sidi Timan and was transferred to the Ashkelon court 3 days ago.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza called on the international community and international organizations to save the life of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and seek his release.

“In light of the increasing Israeli violations against health workers, we again call on the international community and international organizations and the UN to immediately release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all medical and health workers,” the GMO said, noting that 350 health workers are being held in Israeli prisons.

On December 27, after repeated attacks, Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, burning and severely damaging important buildings, forcing the hospital to suspend operations. Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, was detained along with dozens of other medical staff.

According to Palestinian figures, some 350 people inside the hospital, including many of its medical staff, were arrested by the Israeli army and are being held in Israeli prisons without details about the conditions of their arrest.

Several human rights groups around the world, including the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians and the US-based Doctors Against Genocide, have demanded “urgent action” to protect health workers in Gaza and the immediate release of Abu Safiya and other medical staff.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war on Gaza that has killed at least 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)