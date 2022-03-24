Israeli Occupation is on Alert fearing Major Escalation with Palestinians During Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Hebrew “Kan” channel reported that the security services of the occupation are on alert and fear, in light of the assessments of a major escalation during the holy month of Ramadan.

The channel indicated that the occupation security establishment is trying to prevent escalation, and has decided to take several measures, including allowing Palestinians to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The channel said that it will also be approved for families from Gaza to visit their relative prisoners in the occupation prisons, with it being restricted to Fatah prisoners only, and there will be a set of additional “facilities”.

An Israeli “security” source told the channel, “These are very complicated days and we are ready for major events, whether intelligence or operational, but we will do our best to facilitate the movement of Palestinian workers, including extending the working hours of the crossings and facilitating movement.”

Security sources in the occupation also expressed their concern about the repeated attempts of Hamas to link the issues of the occupied interior with the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, noting that the occupation feared the demonstration that will be organized in Rahat on March 26. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)