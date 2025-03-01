SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sheikh Ekrima Calls on Palestinians to Increase Attendance at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday called on Palestinians to increase their attendance at the mosque in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan despite Israeli restrictions, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The holy month (of Ramadan) is upon us, and the Palestinian people remain steadfast on their land, rejecting evictions and compromises,” Ekrima, head of the Higher Muslim Committee in Jerusalem said in a statement.

He noted that the mosque remains under Israeli siege, citing Israel’s increasing crackdown on Palestinians who come to pray inside the mosque.

“Every year, the Israeli occupation tries to disrupt the prayers of Muslims at Al-Aqsa, and this is a clear violation of the freedom of worship,” Ekrima added.

The 86-year-old cleric, a vocal critic of Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories, urged Arab and Islamic countries to “unite their efforts” to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Almost every year during Ramadan, Israeli authorities impose restrictions on Palestinians, limiting their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque. []

