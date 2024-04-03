45 Thousand Palestinian Muslims Perform Taraweeh Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 45,000 Palestinian Muslims performed Isha prayers and Taraweeh prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday despite restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said some 45,000 Palestinians performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation’s actions, PIC reported.

“Occupation forces were deployed at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City, and searched a number of Palestinians when they arrived for prayers,” the source said.

On the first day of the month of Ramadan, the occupation forces installed barbed wire on the fence adjacent to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the “Bab Al-Asbat” area, with the aim of preventing worshipers from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jerusalem Governorate issued a statement saying, “In a dangerous precedent and for the first time since 1967, the occupying army today installed barbed wire on the fence adjacent to the mosque in the (Bab al-Asbat) area.”

Since the start of the occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Al-Aqsa Mosque has experienced a tight siege by the Israeli occupation, and restrictions on the entry of worshipers into it, amidst the threat of occupying forces to limit the number of worshipers there during Ramadan. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)