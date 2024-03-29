Around 120,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Taraweeh Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Around 120,000 Palestinian Muslims were reported on Thursday performed Taraweeh prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), despite restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

According to the Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem, as quoted by Quds Press, Israeli occupation forces were deployed at the Lion’s Gate and erected iron barriers to coincide with the entry of worshipers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A number of worshipers deported from the Al-Aqsa Mosque perform prayers on Mujahideen Street near the Lion’s Gate, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

On the first day of the month of Ramadan, the occupation forces installed barbed wire on the fence adjacent to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Bab Al-Asbat area with the aim of preventing worshipers from entering the mosque

The Jerusalem Governorate issued a statement saying, in a dangerous precedent and for the first time since 1967, the occupying army had installed barbed wire on the fence adjacent to the mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)