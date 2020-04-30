On The Sixth Day of Ramadan, Israel Tightens Security of Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authorities imposed a strict military watch on Jerusalem from 6 morning until the evening to commemorate the “anniversary of independence”.

The military at the Qalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem closed all vehicles and pedestrians from Jerusalem to Kafr Aqab, Qalandiya, Samir Mays, Ramallah, and vice versa.

The Occupation Authorities also installed iron barriers in the Jerusalem city environment, including in Wadi Al-Joz, Sheikh Jarrah, Al-Sawaneh, Al-Masara Street, around the Old City, Bab Al-Amoud, Bab Al-Mugharba Street, and Bab Al-Jalan Khalil, Bethlehem, thus quoted from Al-Hayat on Tuesday, April 30.

The Occupation Authorities are trying to prevent the movement of public transportation to prevent the movement of residents from their neighborhoods into the heart of Jerusalem, even though they are only shopping at this holy month of Ramadan.

Mahmoud Al-Kurd, a resident of Jerusalem, said that it coincided with the closure imposed on the city of Jerusalem in connection with the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to him, the occupying forces turned the old city into a tight military barracks on the sixth day of Ramadan.

He added, “The occupying army has been widely deployed, has deployed iron barriers at the entrance to Bab Al-Amoud, and has checked the identity of the townspeople.”

Shweiki added, “Jerusalem is saddened by the loss of visitors in this holy month of Ramadan. The economic movement in this city has also reached zero. The gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque are still closed.” (T/R7/RE1)

