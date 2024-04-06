200,000 Palestinian Muslims Attend the Last Friday of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Some 200,000 Palestinian Muslims attended Friday night prayers at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the last Friday of Ramadan month, known as Laylat al-Qadr, the holiest night of the month, at the mosque compound despite the tightened restrictions and beefed-up military deployments at the holy site gates and across the Old City of Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

Earlier, Israeli occupation forces imposed tightened restrictions on access to the holy site, denying worshippers from the West Bank access to Jerusalem, scrutinizing the identities of young men at the entrances to the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and preventing many of them from entering.

The occupation forces turned back dozens of elderly worshipers at Qalandia and Bethlehem checkpoints, citing their lack of Israeli permits required to access Jerusalem.

The occupation police beefed up their presence in the Old City and the surrounding area, deploying some 3,600 heavily armed police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City and the surrounding area, and sealed off many roads around the Old City. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)