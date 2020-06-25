Members of EU at the UNSC Ask Israel to Cancel Annexation (photo special)

New York, MINA – Members of the European Union who currently sit on the UN Security Council on Wednesday called on Israel to cancel its annexation plan of the West Bank, Palestine.

The five members of the UN Security Council Germany, Belgium France, Estonia, Ireland, plus Britain and Norway expressed their serious concern in responding to the statement of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his latest report.

“We call on Israel to abandon its annexation plans,” the countries said in a joint statement made by Germany at the UNSC virtual meeting on the Middle East. Quds Press reports.

“We consider Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank, large or small, that would be a clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter, as well as the UN Security Council resolution,” the statement said.

The statement added that the plan would also seriously damage the renewal of negotiations, the possibility of reaching a two-state solution that was acceptable to both parties, and the prospect of a viable Palestinian state.

Each of these unilateral steps will also undermine efforts to advance regional peace and broader efforts to maintain international peace and security.

The seven European countries stressed that annexation “will have negative consequences for regional security and stability,” regardless of their close relations with Israel.

“Following our obligations and responsibilities under international law, annexation will have consequences for our close relations with Israel and will not be recognized by us,” he continued.

They say that international law is a fundamental pillar of an international rule-based order.

“In this regard, we remember our old position that we would not recognize any changes at the 1967 border, unless agreed upon by Israel and the Palestinians. A two-state solution is the only way to ensure peace and stability in the region, “he added.

They will continue to engage with the parties and the international community in supporting two-state solutions that are negotiated based on international parameters.

They called for refraining from unilateral steps that could further worsen the situation in the region. Besides that, it also remains committed to the Oslo agreement and to fully implement all resolutions 2334, including those relating to settlement activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)