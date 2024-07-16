EU Imposes Sanctions on Colonists and Israeli Entities for Violence Against Palestinians

Brussels, MINA – The European Union announced on Monday the imposition of sanctions on five extremist colonists and three Israeli organizations for their involvement in violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and for preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement issued by the European Union, the sanctions stipulated a freeze on assets and a ban on granting visas, explaining that the individuals and entities included in the list are responsible for serious and systematic human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The European Union also imposed sanctions on the Israeli organization “Tsav 9” for regularly preventing the entry of humanitarian aid trucks transporting food, water and fuel into Gaza through violence, WAFA reported.

During the last four months, the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and New Zealand imposed sanctions on colonists and colonial entities in the occupied West Bank, in light of the escalation of terrorist attacks carried out by colonists against citizens and their properties.

Colonialists have escalated their terrorist attacks since October 7, 2023. They have also carried out 1,334 attacks since the beginning of this year in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, which claimed the lives of seven Palestinians. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)