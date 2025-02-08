US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

Brussels, MINA – The European Council president on Friday criticised US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it “threatens” the court’s independence.

“Sanctions against the ICC threaten the Court’s independence and undermine the international criminal justice system as a whole,” wrote Antonio Costa in X, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

It came a day after the European Council chief met with Judge Tomoko Akane, the ICC president.

Costa said after the meeting that the EU remained committed to ending impunity and ensuring accountability for all violations of international law.

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC, accusing it of “unlawful and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally, Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by the Hague-based court in November for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, and made it uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

