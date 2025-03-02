Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has called on Palestinians on Saturday to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and remain there in vigil and retreat, as Israeli authorities intensify their restrictions on access to the mosque during the month of Ramadan, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a statement issued for the occasion of the holy month, Hamas urged Palestinians across the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied territories to mobilize their efforts and visit Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement emphasized that Ramadan should be a time of steadfastness, resistance, and defending Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa from the occupation and its settlers.

Additionally, Hamas called for solidarity efforts and initiatives from Palestinians worldwide to support their people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Earlier this week, Hamas condemned Israel’s plans to further restrict Palestinians’ access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, asserting that it is an attempt to desecrate and control the mosque.

On Friday evening, Al-Aqsa’s preacher, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, stated that the Israeli authorities had imposed a strict security cordon around Jerusalem, falsely claiming it was for security reasons, but in reality, it was aimed at restricting Palestinian access to the mosque.

Every year during Ramadan, Israel enforces measures limiting access to Al-Aqsa, which Palestinians view as part of broader efforts to judaize Jerusalem, including increasing illegal settlement activities and displacement, all amid heightened military actions in the West Bank and the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center for Human Rights in Jerusalem reported on Friday that the occupation forces had set up iron barriers and blockades on roads leading to Al-Aqsa and its gates.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine also warned against Israel’s actions to alter the status of Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, calling the new measures a step toward isolating the mosque from its Palestinian community to further their plan of Judaizing Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that security forces in Jerusalem would be significantly increased during Ramadan, particularly around Al-Aqsa, with an estimated 2,000 additional officers deployed.

These reinforcements come after the Israeli authorities decided to limit the number of Palestinians allowed to access Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, with a reported cap of 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank permitted to enter on Fridays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

