Israeli Occupation Forces Wound Over 20 Palestinians in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces wounded on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, more than 20 Palestinian citizens during their incursion of Hebron, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian sources reported that dozens of Palestinians were injured, this morning, by suffocation, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces firing poison gas canisters, in the town of “Beit Ummar” north of Hebron.

The sources added that confrontations erupted between Palestinian youths and the occupation soldiers in the Safa and Asida towns in the city of Hebron, following a Palestinian solidarity march with the city of Nablus, during which the occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and toxic tear gas, causing dozens of Palestinians to suffocate.

Five Palestinians were killed, and at least 20 others were wounded, at dawn today, by the Israeli occupation forces, during their storming of the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated, in a brief statement, that the medical teams dealt with five Palestinian martyrs and 20 injuries with live bullets, including serious injuries, and they were transferred to Rafidia, Al Arabi, and Al Najah hospitals. (LKG/RE1)

