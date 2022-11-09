Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Three Palestinians in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces detained three citizens during raids in several areas in Nablus, in the northern West Bank at dawn on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus and detained the released detainee, Musa Dweikat, from his home in the Balata Al-Balad area, east of the city.

They also detained the Palestinian citizen Hani Gouri, who is the father of the young man, Muhammad Gouri, who was detained several days ago, to pressure his son Kamal to give up.

The occupation forces stormed a house belonging to the Palestinian Salim family on Al-Warash Street in the city, terrifying its inhabitants and tampering with its contents.

The young man, Bilal Hamayel, was detained after raiding his house in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and terrorizing his family.

The Israeli occupation practices on daily basis campaigns of arrests and raids against Palestinians in all Palestinian cities and villages without warning or any reason claiming to do so except to intimidate and discourage them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)