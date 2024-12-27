Israeli Occupation Forces Burn Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli occupation army burned Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last operational hospital in northern Gaza.

Israel burned several parts of the hospital including the surgical, laboratory, treatment, ambulance unit, and warehouses, noting that the fire has now spread to all buildings, Palinfo reported on Friday.

The ministry explained in a statement that the occupation forces forcibly transferred patients and injured people at gunpoint to the Indonesian Hospital, which lacks medical supplies, water, medicines, and even electricity and generators.

The ministry warned that there are patients at risk of dying at any time due to the poor conditions, while many occupation forces vehicles surrounded the hospital, which made the situation extremely dangerous.

The ministry confirmed that the director of the hospital, Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, received clear direct threats, as Israeli forces told him: “This time we will arrest you.”

In the morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the hospital, forcing patients and medical staff to gather in its courtyard before forcing them to go to Al-Fakhoura School.

There, they interrogated them, forced the men to take off their clothes, arrested a number of them, and ordered a number of patients to go to the Indonesian Hospital, which does not have any facilities.

Meanwhile, the Hamas Movement said that the burning of the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital by the fascist occupation army after storming it and torturing patients, the wounded, the displaced, and the medical staff inside it constitutes a flagrant war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian values. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)