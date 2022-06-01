Israeli Occupation Executes Female Palestinian Journalist in Al-Aroub Camp

West Bank, MINA – A Palestinian woman died succumbed to her injuries this morning, Wednesday, by the Israeli occupation forces’ bullets at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, Hebron district in the occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces executed the liberated prisoner, Ghufran Harun Hamid Warasna, 31 years, claiming that she attempted to carry out a stabbing attack while passing through a checkpoint near Al-Aroub camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the young woman and Warasna died after being hit by a bullet fired by the occupation soldiers, explaining that the bullet penetrated her chest from the left side (under the armpit), and exited from the right side.

The martyr Warasna graduated from the media department at Hebron University and worked as a journalist for local radio stations.

The Hebrew media claimed that a Palestinian girl (the martyr Warasna) tried to stab soldiers at the entrance to the Al-Arroub refugee camp, and she was shot by an Israeli soldier, which led to her critical injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was passing through one of the checkpoints near the camp, before one of the soldiers opened fire at her.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that “the occupation forces prevented the medical crews from reaching her when she was wounded by live bullets at the entrance to Al-Aroub, and she was handed over to the crews after about 20 minutes, where she was transferred to Al-Ahly Hospital.”

Later, the medical staff announced her death. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)