Hamas Urges ICRC to Document Israeli Violations Against Palestinian Women in Prisons

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, urges the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to document human rights violations against Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, especially female prisoners.

In a statement, Hamas also urged human rights organizations to fulfill their responsibility in addressing the brutality and deprivation of rights of Palestinian women prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons.

“Human rights organizations need to document these violations and submit them to competent courts,” Hamas said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Hamas added that female Palestinian prisoners were subjected to systematic and arbitrary malnutrition and neglect of their medical needs.

Last Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said that Palestinian female prisoners in Damon Prison experiencing torture and hard conditions.

According to the latest data, more than 7,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 80 women.

The figure does not include Palestinians arrested from Gaza and the number was not announced by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Israel’s campaign to arrest Palestinians has increased along with the occupation’s aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)