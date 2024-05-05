Dispite Freedom Flotilla Postponed, the Struggle Must Not Relent: Imaam Yakhsyallah 

Jakarta, MINA – The postponement in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) voyage should not dampen ongoing struggles to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This was what the founder of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, said when welcoming the Indonesian Freedom Flotilla team returned to Jakarta on Saturday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah said regarding the postponement of the FFC, the first thing, the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine must continue.

“This (the postponement in the Freedom Flotilla voyage) is dynamic. For believers, there is nothing to lose, everything to gain. As long as the foundation is faith. Don’t let AWG and Mae-C’s enthusiasm slow down to continue to liberate Al-Aqsa. So don’t be weak and don’t feel like a failure,” he said.

Second, connections between activists across countries must continue to be built while in Turkiye, both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Third, progress in the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza must continue by continuing to intensify communication with Gaza.

Fourth, there must continue to be a movement to urge an end to the genocide in Gaza.

“In Turkiye, America and Europe, student intellectuals are moving with the support of their lecturers. “The world’s hostility towards Israel has never been as massive and numerous as it is now,” he said.

Fifth, the phenomenon of Israel’s collapse has been very visible recently.

“We just don’t have to determine the time, it’s Allah’s business. There is a silver lining to the delay in the Freedom Flotilla’s voyage. If it works it will probably loosen. “Imaam is sure you will be disappointed, but it will inspire enthusiasm to go again,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)