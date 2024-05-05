Israeli Police Restrict Christians in Holy Fire in Jerusalem 

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Saturday restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem for Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony.

According to Anadolu Agency, Police tightened measures and set up barriers at the entryways of Jerusalem’s Old City, especially at the New Gate near the Christian holy site, eyewitnesses said.

This came a day after Christian denominations following the Eastern calendar observed Good Friday, which is followed by the Holy Fire celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Police also prevented Christians from the occupied West Bank from getting into the city, as permits for their entry into Jerusalem have been refused since October last year, when Israel launched its Gaza offensive after a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Hundreds of Israeli security personnel were deployed in the Old City since early in the morning to “secure the worshippers and accompany processions and visitors,” the police said in a statement.

“The purpose of the police activity was to allow thousands of Christians who participated in the celebration the freedom of worship and to hold the celebration safely,” added the statement.

It said the restrictions were put in place to “maintain safety and security.”

“Crowd control measures were implemented in the area of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and in the adjacent areas of the Old City, according to the amount of crowds and the maximum possible capacity in the church’s premises, as determined by an engineer representing the churches.”

Considered one of the holy places of Christianity, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is located in occupied East Jerusalem. It is of great importance to Christians who believe that Jesus Christ was crucified there and then ascended to heaven.

Church prayers and mass are held in major Palestinian cities in observance of Holy Fire, which is the last day of Holy Week for Christians, when they prepare for Easter Sunday.

Religious rituals were held this year in churches following the Eastern calendar in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)