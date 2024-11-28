Palestinian Female Detainees at Damoun Prison Subjected to Brutal Treatment: Prisoners Commission

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Commission revealed a statement following a visit by the Commission’s lawyer, it revealed that the prison administration is still denying the detainees essential winter clothing and blankets, despite the onset of the cold season, Wafa reported.

Each detainee has only a single winter coat, it added, and basic hygiene supplies, including personal care items, are severely restricted. Each prisoner is permitted only a small packet of shampoo, which is inadequate for their needs.

The report further highlighted that the food provided to the women is insufficient and of poor quality, with detainees being forced to eat legumes for over seven months, leading to health issues such as constipation.

Additionally, the commission said, prison guards storm the rooms without regard for the detainees’ privacy, confiscating personal belongings. In some cases, they have used gas sprays inside the rooms, carried out collective punishment for no apparent reason, and hurled insults at the women.

Additionally, the prisoners also reported that recently, the Deputy Director of Damon Prison physically assaulted some of them.

The Commission further noted that despite the poor health conditions of the detainees, the prisoners avoid seeking medical attention at the prison clinic. This is due to the fact that the administration interrogates them instead of providing proper medical care during these visits.

In a further escalation, the prisoners revealed that the prison authorities have placed plastic barriers on the doors of their cells to prevent communication between the women, further isolating them from each other. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)