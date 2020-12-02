Israeli Occupation Commits 23 Violations Against Al-Aqsa Mosque on November

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs said the Israeli occupation committed 23 violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented 47 call to prayer at the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque during last November, thus quoted from Safa Press Agency on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a monthly report received by Safa, the Israeli occupation tightened its grip on the city of Jerusalem during November, especially dangerous issues arose against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all those who go to prayer in it, as well as the Old City and several others for a month.

According to the Ministry, the dangerous development witnessed in Al-Aqsa over the past month was the occupation extending the period of breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by an additional 45 minutes. It reflects the level of Israeli extremism and the plans of occupation has achieved to control Al-Aqsa at a time when Muslims are prohibited from worshiping at the holy site.

The second development was represented by a request from the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation to the Israeli Minister of Internal Security to allow followers of the Jewish religious school to spend the entire period available for studying and teaching the Torah in the eastern area, the Al-Aqsa Mosque square. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)