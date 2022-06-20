Israeli Occupation Arrests 10 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Journalist

West Bank, MINA – Today, Monday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested ten Palestinian citizens from the occupied West Bank cities, including a journalist, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Prisoners’ Information Office said that the occupation forces raided the city of Hebron and arrested journalist Musab Qafisha from his home, as well as the arrest of the young man, Fayyad Shabana.

In Ramallah governorate, the occupation soldiers arrested four citizens, activist Fakhr Ahed Khalaf from the town of Rantis in the west, the young man Musa Hamed from Silwad in the east, high school student Ahmed Shaher Al-Naasan from the village of Al-Mughayer, and the young man Mohammad Ibrahim Sorour from the town of Ni’lin in the west.

In Nablus, the soldiers arrested the freed prisoner Khalil Walid Dweikat for several hours before releasing him, the citizen Karim al-Atrash, and his son Mohammad from the Duheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and the young man Shadi Abu Asinina from Jerusalem.

It is worth noting that the occupation forces carry out raids and arrest campaigns on a daily basis in different areas of the West Bank, targeting Palestinian citizens. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)