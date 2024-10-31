Israeli Occupation Army Return to Besiege Indonesian Hospital

Gaza, MINA – After withdrawing from the siege for more than 20 days, the Israeli Occupation Army returned to besiege the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza.

“We don’t know. Now our situation is like this, there are attacks and tanks,” said a MINA source in the Gaza Strip via voice message on Thursday.

Previously, on Sunday the source informed that the Israeli Occupation Army withdrew from the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, after more than 20 days of siege.

During the siege around 50 people, including staff, patients and patients’ families endured the lack of food, water and medicine. Israeli forces prohibited patients and medical staff from leaving and moving around.

Israel also carried out a strike that hit the upper floors of the hospital on Saturday before besieging the hospital.

The humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dispatched another medical team from the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The 6th MER-C EMT consisted of five volunteers who departed in two stages. The first batch departed on Saturday, including surgeon Faradina Sulistiyani, obstetrician Regintha Yasmeen, and nurse Nadia Rosi.

Two more volunteers departed on Tuesday, surgeon Taufiq Nugroho and nurse Kamal Putra Pratama, AMK.

MER-C EMT Chairman Dr. Arief Rachman, when releasing the team’s departure at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, in Jakarta, on Tuesday said that the situation in the Gaza Strip over the past month has worsened, due to the uncertainty of humanitarian efforts that can be applied effectively throughout the Gaza Strip. However, MER-C is committed to consistently sending medical teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)