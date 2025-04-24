SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Faces Dilemma Over Gaza Evacuation Plan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views ㅤ

Bekasi, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to evacuate civilians from Gaza has been acknowledged by officials as a heartfelt humanitarian gesture, yet it carries complex political implications, with concerns it may be perceived as inadvertently aiding Israeli and US interests in depopulating the territory.

Speaking at an international seminar marking 70 years since the landmark Asian-African Conference, Rizal Al Huda, Deputy Director for Middle East Affairs at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, acknowledged the complexities surrounding the initiative.

“We recognise the sensitivity. A well-intentioned humanitarian effort could be misconstrued as facilitating Israel and America’s aim of emptying Gaza,” Rizal said

The seminar, titled “Stop the Genocide: Asia-Africa Solidarity for Palestinian Liberation”, brought together diplomats, scholars, and activists from across the region.

Also Read: AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

While the Indonesian government is still deliberating the proposal, Rizal believed that President Prabowo’s motivation came from a deep moral and humanitarian concern. “This is a sincere initiative to alleviate human suffering. The President is listening carefully to public sentiment and weighing all factors.”

He also noted that the idea of humanitarian evacuation is not new. When Prabowo served as Minister of Defense, he had expressed similar concerns, and in the early stages of the conflict, countries such as Malaysia had also offered medical care to Palestinian victims.

The proposal, while not new, comes at a time of increasing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Rizal noted that Prabowo had previously raised similar concerns during his tenure as Defence Minister.

“At the time, it wasn’t feasible. But today, with the crisis in Gaza worsening, the idea is being revisited. Any decision will be made in consultation with global leaders, Indonesian stakeholders, and most importantly, with the consent of the Palestinian authorities.” Rizal added

Also Read: US Ambassador to Indonesia Resigns Amid Political Transition and Global Tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, is awaiting further instructions and the outcome of diplomatic consultations.

“We are confident President Prabowo will take into account the voices of the Indonesian people,” Rizal said.

The seminar was organised by the Aqsa Working Group and STAI Al-Fatah Bogor, and featured speakers including the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr. Zuhair SM Al-Shun, Islamic scholar Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Malaysian academic Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, and representatives from civil society groups advocating for Palestinian rights such as AWG Chairman M. Anshorullah, ISMES advisor Prof. M. Hamdan Basyar, MINA senior editor Rifa Berliana Arifin, and CEO of Friends of Palestine Indonesia Rayyan Abdallah.

The event highlighted not only the urgency of the Gaza crisis, but also the enduring role of Asia-Africa solidarity in confronting colonialism, injustice, and oppression, a spirit rooted in the 1955 Bandung Conference that continues to resonate across the Global South. []

Also Read: Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Mobilizes 5,000 Madrasahs for Nationwide Tree-Planting Campaign

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAqsa Working Group Indonesia Asia Africa solidarity for Palestine Asian African Conference legacy Gaza evacuation political implications Gaza genocide international response humanitarian crisis in Gaza Indonesia Gaza humanitarian aid Indonesia Palestine diplomatic relations Indonesian foreign policy Gaza Indonesian Muslim support Palestine Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Prabowo Gaza evacuation plan Prabowo Subianto Palestine response Rizal Al Huda Foreign Ministry STAI Al-Fatah Bogor seminar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

President Prabowo Faces Dilemma Over Gaza Evacuation Plan

  • 1 hour ago
Articles

Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference: Honoring Palestine’s Role in Indonesia’s Independence

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

1,000 of Israeli Air Force Reservists Demand Hostage Release in Gaza

  • Thursday, 10 April 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Jihad Fatwa Is a Moral Call Against Genocide in Gaza: Womester Director

  • Thursday, 10 April 2025 - 14:42 WIB
Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Nears 45,000 (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Ceasefire Violations Continue by Killing Two Children in Gaza

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 08:48 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us