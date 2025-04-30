Indonesian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Action on Gaza at BRICS Forum

Rio de Janeiro, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono called on BRICS nations to take a more proactive and constructive role in promoting global peace, upholding global norms, and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sugiono highlighted the urgency of protecting international humanitarian law and restoring global trust in multilateralism.

“The situation in Gaza reflects the international community’s failure to uphold international humanitarian law,” he stated.

“BRICS must demonstrate leadership in ensuring that the rule of law is applied consistently, without double standards. Justice must be impartial, and no nation or individual should be above the law,” he added.

Also Read: Virgin Atlantic Permanently Suspends Flights to Israel

Sugiono also stressed that selective enforcement of international legal norms and unilateral actions have only deepened global inequality and mistrust. He called for the protection of international legal institutions from political interference and urged the full implementation of rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We must protect the integrity of international legal institutions from selective law enforcement and political interference. The orders and fatwas of the ICJ must be respected, and the UN Security Council must be given the authority to carry out its mandate effectively,” he said.

Sugiono emphasized that BRICS must be a pioneer in realizing a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world. “We must move from vision to real implementation by taking quick and precise steps to realize reforms,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Syria Rejects US Proposal to Join Abraham Accords