SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Action on Gaza at BRICS Forum

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

BRICS Forum 2025 in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono called on BRICS nations to take a more proactive and constructive  role in promoting global peace, upholding global norms, and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sugiono highlighted the urgency of protecting international humanitarian law and restoring global trust in multilateralism.

“The situation in Gaza reflects the international community’s failure to uphold international humanitarian law,” he stated.

“BRICS must demonstrate leadership in ensuring that the rule of law is applied consistently, without double standards. Justice must be impartial, and no nation or individual should be above the law,” he added.

Also Read: Virgin Atlantic Permanently Suspends Flights to Israel

Sugiono also stressed that selective enforcement of international legal norms and unilateral actions have only deepened global inequality and mistrust. He called for the protection of international legal institutions from political interference and urged the full implementation of rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We must protect the integrity of international legal institutions from selective law enforcement and political interference. The orders and fatwas of the ICJ must be respected, and the UN Security Council must be given the authority to carry out its mandate effectively,” he said.

Sugiono emphasized that BRICS must be a pioneer in realizing a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world. “We must move from vision to real implementation by taking quick and precise steps to realize reforms,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Syria Rejects US Proposal to Join Abraham Accords

TagBRICS Gaza crisis response BRICS global leadership BRICS meeting Brazil 2025 BRICS multilateral diplomacy BRICS support for Palestine Gaza crisis international response humanitarian law BRICS ICJ rulings on Gaza Indonesia at BRICS 2025 Indonesia Gaza statement Indonesia Middle East diplomacy Indonesian foreign policy Gaza Rio de Janeiro BRICS summit Sugiono BRICS speech Sugiono international law speech

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Indonesian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Action on Gaza at BRICS Forum

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

President Prabowo Faces Dilemma Over Gaza Evacuation Plan

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Load More
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Belgian Activists Commemorate Palestinian Prisoners’ Day with Public Events

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 14:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us