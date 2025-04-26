SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

84 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Within 24 Hours

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINAThe Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 84 people were killed and 168 others wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, amid ongoing military aggression against the besieged enclave, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry revealed that six of the martyrs were retrieved from under the rubble caused by previous bombardments. The total number of deaths since March 18, 2025, has now reached 2,062, with 5,375 reported injuries.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, the overall death toll has soared to 51,439, with 117,416 injured, according to health authorities.

The ministry also indicated that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as emergency and civil defense teams are struggling to reach them due to ongoing hostilities and dangerous conditions on the ground. []

Also Read: Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

