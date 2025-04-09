Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

Amsterdam, MINA – The Dutch foreign minister, Caspar Veldkamp, has summoned Israel’s ambassador, Modi Ephraim, for an explanation regarding an Israeli attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of 15 aid workers, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack, which occurred on March 23 near Rafah in southern Gaza, involved Israeli forces opening fire on the convoy, killing emergency responders who were en route to assist wounded individuals.

Veldkamp’s request for clarification follows the Dutch Cabinet’s condemnation of the attack last week. In a letter to parliament, Veldkamp confirmed that the ambassador will meet with officials at the Dutch Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the incident further.

Initial Israeli claims suggested that the convoy was fired upon because it approached “suspiciously” in darkness, lacking headlights or flashing lights.

However, mobile phone footage taken by one of the deceased paramedics contradicted these claims, showing that the convoy had its lights on while responding to a call for help.

Since October 2023, more than 50,800 Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed in the ongoing conflict. []

