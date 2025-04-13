India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

New Delhi, MINA – More than 100 people were arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupted over recent legislative changes to India’s waqf (Islamic charitable endowment) laws, police confirmed on Saturday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to authorities, 118 individuals were taken into custody on Friday, while 15 police officers were injured during the unrest. Prohibitory orders have been imposed across the district, and internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent further escalation.

“The situation is under control,” police stated, adding that raids are ongoing to apprehend other suspected troublemakers. Authorities emphasized that strict action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

The protests stem from controversial amendments to waqf legislation passed by India’s parliament last week. The bill moved forward despite strong opposition from political parties and Muslim organizations.

Also Read: Indonesia Offers Medical Aid for Injured Palestinians, Says FM Sugiono

In response, Muslim groups have called for nationwide protests and pledged to pursue legal action. Several parties have also approached the Supreme Court, which is expected to review petitions challenging the new law next week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo: Indonesia and Türkiye Must Be a Positive Force for the Muslim World