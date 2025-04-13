SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

sajadi Editor : Widi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

5 Views

Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)

New Delhi, MINA – More than 100 people were arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupted over recent legislative changes to India’s waqf (Islamic charitable endowment) laws, police confirmed on Saturday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to authorities, 118 individuals were taken into custody on Friday, while 15 police officers were injured during the unrest. Prohibitory orders have been imposed across the district, and internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent further escalation.

“The situation is under control,” police stated, adding that raids are ongoing to apprehend other suspected troublemakers. Authorities emphasized that strict action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

The protests stem from controversial amendments to waqf legislation passed by India’s parliament last week. The bill moved forward despite strong opposition from political parties and Muslim organizations.

Also Read: Indonesia Offers Medical Aid for Injured Palestinians, Says FM Sugiono

In response, Muslim groups have called for nationwide protests and pledged to pursue legal action. Several parties have also approached the Supreme Court, which is expected to review petitions challenging the new law next week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo: Indonesia and Türkiye Must Be a Positive Force for the Muslim World

Tagarrests India internet suspension Islamic endowments legal battle Murshidabad Muslim groups opposition parties parliament Police protests Supreme Court waqf legislation West Bengal

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • 21 minutes ago
A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 20:25 WIB
Photo: Anadolu Agency
America

Columbia University Students Protest by Chaining Themselves, Demand Immediate Release of Khalil

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 06:28 WIB
Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

British Business Minister Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Trade Event

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 08:05 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gaza War

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Sign New Petition Demanding End of War in Gaza

  • 11 hours ago
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 21:36 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us