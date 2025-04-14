SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

3 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have reported receiving the bodies of 38 martyrs and 118 injured individuals in the last 24 hours as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, Palinfo reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed on Monday that since the Israeli occupation army resumed its military offensive on March 18, 2025, a total of 1,613 people have been killed and 4,233 others wounded.

This escalation brings the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 50,983, with 116,274 people reported injured.

Recovery operations are still underway to retrieve the bodies of additional martyrs believed to be trapped or buried in various parts of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDeath toll Gaza Gaza health ministry humanitarian crisis Israeli attacks March 18 offensive martyrs missing persons October 7 war ongoing conflict recovery efforts war on Gaza wounded

