Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have reported receiving the bodies of 38 martyrs and 118 injured individuals in the last 24 hours as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, Palinfo reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed on Monday that since the Israeli occupation army resumed its military offensive on March 18, 2025, a total of 1,613 people have been killed and 4,233 others wounded.

This escalation brings the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 50,983, with 116,274 people reported injured.

Recovery operations are still underway to retrieve the bodies of additional martyrs believed to be trapped or buried in various parts of the Gaza Strip. []

Also Read: Israeli Army Chief Warns of Troop Shortages Amid Gaza War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)