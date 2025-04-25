SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Fifty-three days into Israel’s renewed blockade of Gaza, humanitarian organizations are sounding alarms over a growing catastrophe. With key crossings closed and airstrikes continuing, over 2.1 million Palestinians face critical shortages of food, fuel, medicine, and clean water, Anadolu Agency reported.

Shaina Low from the Norwegian Refugee Council reported that many families are surviving on one meal a day or less, as aid kitchens struggle to operate without fuel.

Starvation, aid, food are being used as a weapon of war,” said Riham Jafari from ActionAid, warning that the blockade violates international humanitarian law.

Basic essentials such as bread and clean water are becoming luxury items. Food prices have surged, and raw ingredients are now handed out instead of cooked meals due to fuel shortages.

Hospitals are overwhelmed and under-equipped, with some surgeries conducted without anesthesia. Pregnant women and newborns are particularly at risk, with malnutrition and waterborne diseases rising rapidly.

Aid groups say they are being systematically obstructed. More than 3,000 aid trucks, including 34 from the Norwegian Refugee Council, are stuck at borders, while materials risk spoiling in the heat.

Humanitarian groups are calling for immediate access to Gaza, warning that if conditions persist, a massive loss of life is imminent. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

