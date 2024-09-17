Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli illegal settlers Tuesday morning stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses said that colonists entered in groups from Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The occupation forces continue besieging Al-Aqsa Mosque since October 7, 2023, restricting the entry of Muslim worshippers to it, tightening measures at its gates, placing iron barriers, detaining those coming to it, and obstructing their entry. They also turned the Old City into a military barracks.

It is noteworthy that more than 46,293 colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque between October 7, 2023 and September 8. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)