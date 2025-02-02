Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Sunday, according to a local activist, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hasan Mleihat of the Al-Baidar non-governmental organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, said the settlers also tried to set fire to a tractor in the Bedouin community of Mleihat in the area.

“The mosque was completely burned down, but residents managed to stop the fire on the tractor,” he added.

Illegal settlers carried out more than 2,970 attacks on Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in 2024, according to Palestinian figures. At least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 14,000 olive trees were damaged in these attacks.

Nearly 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in 180 settlements and 256 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

At least 900 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 6,700 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the West Bank since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

