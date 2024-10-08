Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Tuesday under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups, and some of them performed Talmudic rituals such as “epic prostration”, Wafa reports.

One of the colonists was also seen wearing priestly garb, designated for Jewish religious rituals and offering sacrifices during the storming of Al-Aqsa, in an incident described as dangerous.

Photos and video clips published by extremists on social media showed many of them performing Talmudic rituals, as one of the photos shows the colonists throwing their bodies on the ground as part of what is called “epic prostration” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)