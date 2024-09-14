Illegal Israeli Settlers Storm Old City of Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces on Saturday evening stormed the Old City of Hebron in the southern West Bank, forcing Palestinians to head back home.

“Dozens of settlers, accompanied by dozens of Israeli soldiers, entered the Old City of Hebron, including the traditional Palestinian market areas,” eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

The witnesses added that guides with illegal Israeli settlers forced local residents to stay indoors.

Badr Al-Daour, a merchant in the Old City, said that “the storming of Hebron by settlers aims to drive out the residents.”

“When settlers come through the area, it means that life comes to a halt,” Al-Daour added.

He noted that the incursions were marked by “violations, offensive language, thefts, and vandalism.”

However, Al-Daour emphasized, “Despite the heavy military presence, life in the area of our ancestors and grandparents will not stop, no matter how much they try to create a hostile environment.”

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settler attacks have killed 19 Palestinians, injured over 785, and displaced 26 Bedouin communities since October 7, 2023.

The Israeli settler population in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, now exceeds 720,000, according to Israeli estimates.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid Israel’s devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7.

At least 703 people, including 159 children, have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

