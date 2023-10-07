Israeli General Nimrod Aloni Detained by Hamas

Gaza, MINA – Various sources circulated images showing General Nimrod Aloni, commander of the Gaza Division in the Israeli occupation army, captured as a prisoner by Hamas resistance forces.

Even though these photos are widely spread on social media, Israel has not officially confirmed or denied the news. El-Yom reported ln Saturday.

This occurred at the same time as operation of “Al-Aqsa Flood”, which resulted in an increase and major victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance, led by Hamas, in the Gaza Strip since this Saturday morning.

General Nimrod Aloni’s name is known for his tainted role in the ongoing events and violations in Palestine.

He was a high-ranking Israeli officer who caused hatred and criticism in Lebanon and Palestine in general, and in the Gaza Strip in particular.

He held the position of Commander of the Gaza Division in the south, and under his command, massacres and violations were committed daily targeting youth, women, the elderly, and even children in the blockaded strip.

Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Israel, in response to the ongoing desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities and Jewish extremists.

Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)