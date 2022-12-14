Israeli Forces Prevent A Palestinian Burials in West Bank

The Israeli army has closed an access road in a Palestinian town in the West Bank. (WAFA)

Beit Ummar, MINA – Israeli occupation forces closed the iron gates placed at the entrance to the town of Beit Ummar, in the south of the West Bank on Wednesday.

They prevented the cemetery of a Palestinian from reaching the city cemetery, according to a local activist.

Mohammad Awad, an activist, told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that as people were making their way to the cemetery on the outskirts of the city, soldiers took control of the towers and closed the metal gates that completely prevented the mourners from reaching the cemetery to bury the dead.

But not only that, when residents tried to force their way into the graves, soldiers fired tear gas canisters to disperse them which caused several cases of suffocation.

This is not the first time soldiers manning the watchtowers at the entrance to Beit Ummar, which sits on the main road between Bethlehem and Hebron, have prevented mourners from reaching the city’s cemeteries and used force to attack. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)