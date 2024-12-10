Israeli Forces Launches Large-scale Demolition Campaign in South of Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday launched a large-scale demolition campaign in al-Tawil village in Aqraba town, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, Palinfo reported.

As a result, 50 families in Kafr Qalil town and its upper suburbs face the threat of forced displacement.

Residents reported that Israeli forces accompanied by five bulldozers stormed the village and began demolishing houses, agricultural spaces, tin warehouses, and the electricity network supplying the area, without prior notice.

Local sources explained that al-Tawil village is systematically targeted by Israeli settlers and forces attacks, noting that a number of residents have been martyred in defense of their land.

The latest victims of the settler attack were two young men, Abdul Rahman Bani Fadel, 30, and Muhammad Bani Jami, 21, who died of wounds sustained in a settler attack on al-Tawil village on April 15.

In the same context, Hamdi Abu al-Hayat, a member of the Committee for the Defense of Threatened Homes in the Al-Dahiya and Kafr Qalil neighborhoods, said that the Israeli forces on Monday handed demolition orders to the owners of 10 homes, affecting 50 families.

SANAD News Agency quoted Abu al-Hayat as saying that the demolition notices were issued under the pretext that the affected homes are located within an area classified as (Area C) according to the Oslo Agreement, which is about 60% of the West Bank area that prohibits unauthorized construction.

The demolition notices came just days after the extremist Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, announced the confiscation of about 24,000 dunums of land in the West Bank for settlement expansion. (T/RE1/P2)

