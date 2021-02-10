Israeli Forces Carry Out Limited Attack on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) carried out a limited attack near the security fence east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

IOF attacked the Palestinian territories with military bulldozers.

According to Safa’s source, there were four military bulldozers from the military gate east of the city of Al-Fakhari, east of the governor, about 70 meters away with smoke bombs exploding towards the ground close to the fence.

Safa reported bulldozers began to evict the site, supported by military vehicles positioned on the mound inside the fence.

The source also revealed the existence of a low-flying Israeli reconnaissance aircraft which was in the area.

This is the third attack in 24 hours. After two attacks in the east of the central governor and the northern cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun yesterday.

The occupation forces limited attack in several areas to the east and north of the sector, and bulldozed agricultural land connected to the security fence under the pretext of security. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)