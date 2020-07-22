Israeli Forces Attack Fishermen and Farmers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces attacked fishing vessels off the sea coast of Gaza City, and also attacked farmers who were carrying out agricultural activities on Wednesday morning.

Israeli forces used bursts of incendiary fire and opened fire on fishermen and on farmland east of the city.

Israeli naval forces opened fire at fishing vessels in the Al-Sudaniya area in northwestern Gaza City.

Israeli forces, as reported by Ramallah News, are about three nautical miles away, forcing Palestinian fishermen to leave the area.

While Israeli occupation forces stationed behind the border fence in eastern Gaza, fired machine guns and tear gas canisters at a group of farmers on the farmland east of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.

There were no reports of injuries among farmers, who were forced to leave their farmland and return home.

It is noteworthy, the occupation forces deliberately disrupt the work of the farmers on agricultural land bordering the north and east of the Gaza strip.

Israel also forbids farmers from coming to their land to do farming and also prohibits fishermen from fishing in the sea. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)