Israeli Forces Attack Again Worshipers at Masjid Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli forces in large numbers on Monday morning again attacked worshipers who were doing i’tikaf at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), Wafa reported.

Witnesses said Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas at the congregation, causing several injuries.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said police refused its crew to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound to evacuate the wounded.

The Red Crescent and eyewitnesses said Israeli forces acted harshly against worshipers who were chanting at the Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of their religious duties during the holy month of Ramadan.

At the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Israeli forces prohibited Palestinians from praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This led to increasing tensions and attacks on worshipers

More than 200 people were injured when Israeli riot police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at thousands of tarawih worshipers in the last days of the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)