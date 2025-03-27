Around 180,000 Worshippers Gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Laylat Al-Qadr

Jerusalem, MINA – Approximately 180,000 Muslim worshippers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the 27night of Ramadan to perform Tarawih prayers, in preparation for Laylat al-Qadr, the holiest night in Islam, Anadolu Agency reported.

Despite facing tight restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities, which included transforming the city into a military zone, worshippers managed to reach the mosque, although some were forced to pray outside its gates.

Laylat al-Qadr is observed on one of the odd nights in the last ten days of Ramadan, marking the night when the Holy Quran was first revealed.

Israeli authorities restricted entry to Palestinians from the West Bank, barring men under 55 and women under 50 from entering Jerusalem.

Also Read: Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

Despite these obstacles, many Palestinians traveled from Arab towns and villages inside Israel to attend the prayers, while others gathered at checkpoints in an attempt to reach the holy city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 11 in Gaza, Including Mother and Five Children