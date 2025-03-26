SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

8 Views

26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that approximately 100,000 worshippers attended the Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the 26th night of Ramadan, Tuesday night.

The Waqf Department noted that most of the worshippers were residents of the Holy City of Jerusalem and from within the 1948 territories.

Quds Press reported that Israeli occupation forces prevented thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian scholars and activists, in their statement at the beginning of Ramadan, urged Palestinian Muslims to fill Al-Aqsa Mosque throughout this holy month. The call was particularly focused on encouraging worshippers to increase their presence at the mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan. []

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Islamic Waqf Israel Jerusalem Palestinian worshippers Ramadan tarawih West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

  • 33 minutes ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Australian Parliament Member Breaks Down While Speaking on Gaza’s Suffering

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Refuses Rescue Operation for Trapped Palestinian Paramedics in Rafah

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 14:57 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:28 WIB
Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)
Europe

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us