26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that approximately 100,000 worshippers attended the Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the 26th night of Ramadan, Tuesday night.

The Waqf Department noted that most of the worshippers were residents of the Holy City of Jerusalem and from within the 1948 territories.

Quds Press reported that Israeli occupation forces prevented thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian scholars and activists, in their statement at the beginning of Ramadan, urged Palestinian Muslims to fill Al-Aqsa Mosque throughout this holy month. The call was particularly focused on encouraging worshippers to increase their presence at the mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)