Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinians Including Injured in Silwan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested, on Wednesday, 3 Palestinian youth, one of whom was injured, during confrontations in the town of Silwan in the center of occupied Jerusalem.

Undercover unit in the Israeli police arrested 3 young men, one of whom was injured, in the Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan, after attacking them, according to eyewitnesses, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The undercover is an Israeli special force whose members disguise themselves in Arab clothes, and they are fluent in the Arabic language. They carried out hundreds of operations inside the Palestinian territories, including assassinations and arrests.

During the confrontations in Silwan, Palestinian youth responded by throwing Molotov and stones at an Israeli jeep carrying soldiers to attack them.

It’s worthy to say that the town of Silwan almost daily witnesses confrontations between the Palestinians and the Israeli forces, due to the continuous violations against the residents.

The Israeli occupation authorities intend to demolish 100 homes in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, under the pretext of building without a permit. In addition, they intend to evict 86 families from their homes in the neighboring Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, in favor of Israeli settlers.

The Palestinians say that Israel is intensifying its measures to judaize occupied Jerusalem and obliterate its Arab Palestinian identity. (L-K-G-RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)