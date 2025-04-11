SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

sajadi Editor : Widi - 59 minutes ago

59 minutes ago

6 Views

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)

Gaza, MINA – Ahmed Manasra, who was imprisoned at the age of 13, has been released by Israeli authorities after spending nearly a decade in detention, much of it in solitary confinement, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Now 23, Manasra was released on Thursday in Bir al-Saba (Beersheba), rather than at the main gate of Nafha Prison, where his family had been waiting to welcome him. A local resident assisted him in contacting his family, according to reports by Al Mayadeen.

In 2015, Manasra and his 15-year-old cousin, Hassan, were accused of stabbing two Israelis in the illegal Pisgat Ze’ev settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Hassan was shot dead at the scene, while Manasra was hit by a car, sustaining severe head injuries as an Israeli mob jeered at him. Videos at the time showed the young Manasra bleeding on the ground.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

In 2016, he was convicted of attempted murder in a trial that raised serious concerns about due process and his rights as a minor.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, later reduced to nine and a half years. His request for early release on medical grounds was denied in 2022.

Manasra’s lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, stated that his client was released in an extremely fragile mental state after enduring physical and psychological torture.

He was subjected to solitary confinement from 2021 until the start of the current Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Also Read: Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

“For several months, there has been an attempt to incite against him. Our priority now is to provide him with the treatment he needs,” Zabarqa said.

According to Amnesty International, Manasra was diagnosed with schizophrenia, suffered from psychotic delusions, and experienced severe depression with suicidal thoughts. The rights group condemned his prolonged solitary confinement, stating that any confinement beyond 15 days constitutes torture. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

TagAhmed Manasra release Amnesty International child prisoner Counter-Terrorism Law due process violations East Jerusalem human rights violations Israeli military court Israeli occupation Israeli parole committee Israeli prison mental health abuse Palestinian detainees palestinian youth Pisgat Ze’ev settlement psychological torture schizophrenia diagnosis solitary confinement West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

  • 59 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 17:03 WIB
Palestine

Over 500 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jewish Holiday

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
none

UN Adopts Resolutions Affirming Palestinian Rights

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 10:29 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 09:28 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

  • 11 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra was released after ten years in an Israeli prison. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

  • 59 minutes ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us