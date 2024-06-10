A Palestinian Youth Killed by Israeli Forces in Tulkarm

Tulkarm, MINA – A Palestinian youth was Monday killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid into Dhanaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, Wafa reports.

Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm said that Youssef Samih Abdel Karim Abdel Dayem, 21 years old, a student at the Faculty of Engineering at Khadoori University, and a resident of Tulkarm camp, was killed by Israeli gunfire this morning.

The occupation forces stormed the suburb of Dhanaba, stationed themselves in the vicinity of Al-Safa and Al-Marwa Mosque, raided and searched a number of citizens’ homes, and detained a youth.

Local sources said that the occupation forces deployed snipers on the roof of one of the high-rise buildings in the suburb adjacent to the Tulkarm camp.

They added that the snipers opened fire randomly towards citizens, injuring Abdel Dayem in the square of Hanoun neighborhood in the camp, and then prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, leaving him to bleed to death.

Since October 7, 2023, 533 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, including 132 children, while more than 5,200 others have been injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)