Israeli Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians After Storming Their Houses in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday arrested nine Palestinian citizens from the occupied West Bank, according MINA’s contributor in Gaza.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested four citizens: Badr Abu Ayyash from Beit Ummar, Jamal Awni Al-Adam from the town of Beit Ula, Muntasir Yaqoub Abu Aram from Yatta, and Zahi Samir Mohammad Al-Shawamrah from Deir Al-Asal village, after they raided and searched their homes.

From Jenin, the occupation forces arrested three citizens, Issam Khaled Alawneh and Malik Talib Hammour, from the town of Jaba, the freed prisoner Yazid Abdel Rahim Abed, after they raided and searched their houses without prior notice.

From Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested Saber Ibrahim Al-Abayat, 29, after they stormed his house in the Wadi Abu Fariha area in the city of Beit Sahour.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested Omar Abu Sitta from Jericho.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)