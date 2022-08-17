Israeli Court Extends Solitary of Prisoner Ahmed Manasra

Select Language

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli court of Beersheba decided to extend the solitary of the child prisoner Ahmed Manasra, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to human rights sources, the solitary of Manasra will continue for another six months.

Last Saturday, the occupation prison authorities transferred the detainee Manasra from Eshel prison in Beersheba to the solitary section of Hashikma prison in Ashkelon.

Manasra has been suffering from difficult health and psychological conditions since his arrest, as the so-called Israeli “Third Committee” refuses to release him. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

