Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Kazem Zawahra, Released Palestinian Prisoner, Injured and in Coma

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

Kazem Zawahra, a Palestinian prisoner severely injured and in a coma, was transferred to a Bethlehem hospital. (Photo: PC, via social media)
Jerusalem, MINA – Kazem Zawahra, a Palestinian prisoner severely injured and in a coma, was transferred to a Bethlehem hospital as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Jerusalem received Palestinian prisoner Kazem Zawahra early on Thursday morning, as part of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

In a brief statement, the organization confirmed that its crews transferred the wounded prisoner, who has been in a coma for months, from the Israeli Hadassah Ein Kerem to Al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala, Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank.

Zawahra, who was critically injured, had previously been scheduled for release but the exchange was delayed last Saturday when the Israeli occupation postponed the seventh batch of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: Israel Admits It’s Air Force Applied Hannibal Directive on October 7 Attack

Zawahra was injured on February 22, 2024, while his brother Muhammad was killed, along with Ahmed al-Wahsh, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces at the Al-Zaim military checkpoint near occupied Jerusalem.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and Palestinian Prisoners’ Club had previously stated that Zawahra, from Bethlehem, remains in a severe condition and is dependent on a ventilator.

As part of the deal, Israel released 42 Palestinian prisoners to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

A total of 620 prisoners are expected to be released in the seventh batch of the exchange agreement between the resistance and Israel under the Gaza ceasefire accord. []

Also Read: Hamas Declares Israel Has No Choice But to Start Second Phase of Negotiations

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

