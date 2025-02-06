Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

Gaza, MINA – Since 7 October, 2023, Israel has intensified its use of deliberate starvation as a tool of torture against Palestinian prisoners in its detention centres, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Prison guards and staff have turned into ‘monsters and Nazis’ since 2023,” said Sami Jaradat, a freed Palestinian prisoner.

Jaradat, 57, was set free by Israel last week under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement with Palestinian factions.

Since 7 October, 2023, Jaradat, who was arrested by Israel in 2003 and slapped with multiple life sentences, has lost around 30 kilograms (66 pounds) due to malnutrition and harsh detention conditions.

“After 7 October, 2023, prison conditions changed drastically,” Jaradat said. “Treatment of any Arab prisoner, except Druze, has become monstrous and Nazi-like.”

On Saturday, the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that the majority of Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli prisons showed severe health deterioration, with many exhibiting significant weight loss – clear evidence of deliberate starvation.

The Rights group said that Israeli prison authorities have deprived Palestinian detainees of medical treatment throughout their imprisonment.

“Israel has transformed its jails into institutionalized torture facilities” post-7 October, it added.

Hundreds of Palestinians were set free by Israel in return for 18 captives, including five Thai workers, under the ceasefire deal that took effect on 19 January.

According to Israeli daily, Haaretz, Red Cross representatives were “angry” over the way Israel released the last batch of Palestinian prisoners last week as they were led out in shackles with their hands behind their heads.

Unlike the frail Palestinian detainees, the freed Israeli captives from Gaza appeared in good health, dressed neatly and were given gifts upon their release. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

