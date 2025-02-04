SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Captive Admits Al-Qassam Treated Him Well

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel expressed his gratitude to the Al-Qassam fighters through a letter. (Photo: via Al-Qassam military media)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli-American captive Keith Siegel, who was recently freed in the fourth wave of a prisoner and hostage exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, acknowledged his condition under captivity by Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

In a letter published by Al-Qassam media via Telegram, Siegel (65) described his detention conditions, saying that the fighters made sure he was provided with food, medicine, and proper medical care.

“The Al-Qassam fighters who guarded me during my captivity were eager to meet all my needs for food, drink, medicine, and vitamins,” Siegel wrote.Citing Palestine Chronicle, Tuesday.

He also noted that when he felt unwell, the fighters “brought me a doctor.”
Siegel, who follows a vegetarian diet, stated that Al-Qassam “was keen to provide food suitable for my health condition, vegetarian food, and oil-free.”

Before his release, Al-Qassam shared a video of Siegel thanking the fighters in Arabic.

Although freed, Siegel sharply criticized the Zionist Israeli government, stating that the government “did not do what was necessary” to secure an earlier agreement, thus prolonging the war and causing “many casualties and additional losses on both sides.”

This statement highlighted the stark contrast between the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons—often documented as harsh and brutal—and the treatment of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian fighter groups. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

